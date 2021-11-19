Jennifer Lopez weighs in on plans for a future wedding: ‘I am romantic’

Friday Nov 19, 2021
Jennifer Lopez recently got candid about her desire to “one day” get married again.
The desperate romantic shed light on her dreams while interviewing with co-host Hoda Kotb on the Today Show.
The episode aired last Thursday and features a segment where Lopez addresses her desires to get back into married bliss.
There she was quoted saying, “I don't know. Yeah, I guess. I mean, you know me. I'm a romantic, I always have been. I've been married a few times.”
But of course, “I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, one hundred percent.”
For those unversed, Lopez has been married three times in the past now, to Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003), and her most recent was with Marc Anthony (2004-2014).
Currently Lopez has rekindled an old flame and is dating Ben Affleck. He shares three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.