Jennifer Lopez weighs in on plans for a future wedding: ‘I am romantic’

Jennifer Lopez recently got candid about her desire to “one day” get married again.



The desperate romantic shed light on her dreams while interviewing with co-host Hoda Kotb on the Today Show.

The episode aired last Thursday and features a segment where Lopez addresses her desires to get back into married bliss.

There she was quoted saying, “I don't know. Yeah, I guess. I mean, you know me. I'm a romantic, I always have been. I've been married a few times.”

But of course, “I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, one hundred percent.”

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Lopez has been married three times in the past now, to Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003), and her most recent was with Marc Anthony (2004-2014).

Currently Lopez has rekindled an old flame and is dating Ben Affleck. He shares three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.