Madonna ‘gearing up for war’ against Britney Spears’ conservators: source

Renowned singer and songwriter Madonna is reportedly gearing up to wage war against Britney Spears’ conservatorship abusers.

Insiders brought this news to light during their interview with Page Six and started off by explaining that Queen of Pop has been “in touch with Britney Spears multiple times” throughout her entire ordeal and wants war.

Not only that, “Madonna has always had a soft spot for Britney and couldn’t sit idly by when she felt that there were clear injustices going on.”

In light of all of this, “Madonna is waging war,” and refuses to back down.

“She is hellbent on righting the wrongs that Britney had to endure. She has offered to help in any way that she can and is not afraid to speak up or intervene if needed.”