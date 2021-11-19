 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seen holding hands after confirming romance

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Photo: DailyMail
Photo: DailyMail 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been buzzing romance rumours for a while and since its confirmation, fans have been in frenzy.

Since news of their relationship, the couple was spotted out and about for the first time holding hands.

In an exclusive photo shared by DailyMail.com, the couple put on the affectionate display when they were out celebrating Pete's birthday in Palm Springs.

In the photo the Skims founder and Pete could be seen with beaming smiles as they exited from their car.

It is pertinent to mention that Pete is Kim’s first romantic partner since filing divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West. 

