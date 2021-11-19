Waste of talent: Critics pan 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Early reviews are in for the 'Bunty Aur Babli' sequel and critics are less than pleased

For fans of the 2005 original Bunty Aur Babli, the sequel may fall flat if early reviews of the Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan-starrer are anything to go by.

Much to the dismay of movie-goers who are excited to see Mukerji back in action as Vimmy in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which released to audiences on Friday, November 19, critics seem to be less than pleased with the outing.

Senior analyst Taran Adarsh gave the Varun V Sharma directorial a one and a half star and a one-word review: “DISAPPOINTING.”

Adarsh took to his Twitter early on November 19 to critique the film, saying, “Interesting ideas don't necessarily translate into interesting films... An absolute waste of such fine talent and opportunity!”

In a similar vein, Monika Rawal Kukreja of The Hindustan Times called it a “terribly written and poorly-executed film.”

She went on to slam the film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in lead roles, saying, “It's a snooze-fest that fails to engage or entertain. And sadly, doesn't have any punches to keep you from dozing off.”

According to Kukreja, the only saving grace of the film is Mukerji’s Vimmy.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave film just two and a half stars, writing, “Director Varun V Sharma doesn’t think Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji are enough to repeat the success of the original, so he keeps falling back on Sharvari and Siddhant."

Not all reviews are as scathing, however. Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel has termed it a "clean family entertainer".

"Director Varun Sharma manages to retain the quirkiness of BB1," he tweeted.

Watch the trailer here:







