 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen 'purposely' released video of second royal engagement

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Queen purposely released video of second royal engagement

The Queen is said to have released a video of herself in her second royal engagement with Sir Nick Cater in a bid to hush the ongoing rumours of her health.

Royal editor of Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholl told Kate Thornton on the Royal Beat about the situation.

Thornton asked: "Is there any insight from the palace and in terms of when we'll see a back in action?"

"We've seen her back in action here and you know, they released this," Nicholl said. 

"If you think back to pre-pandemic, getting video footage of the Queen having a meeting on audience like this was actually incredibly unusual, you might get a photo opportunity but you wouldn't get this video and I think it's been very deliberately released.

"She is standing up, and the corgies are there to meet the saluting Chief General.

"We still don't know what happened to her but clearly the palace is putting out a message that she is back to work she's undertaking light duties and they want her to be seen.

"This is a Queen who has always said I have to be seen to be believed."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle on Ellen show: Morgan says even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating

Meghan Markle on Ellen show: Morgan says even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating
Adele breaks divorce news to son in new song 'My Little Love'

Adele breaks divorce news to son in new song 'My Little Love'
Hailey Bieber says 'Met Gala is cursed' for her

Hailey Bieber says 'Met Gala is cursed' for her
Justin Bieber sends Birmingham fans into frenzy as he launches his Justice World Tour

Justin Bieber sends Birmingham fans into frenzy as he launches his Justice World Tour
Adele 'never sounded more ferocious' in new album 30

Adele 'never sounded more ferocious' in new album 30

Dua Lipa reveals her favourite song from Adele's new album

Dua Lipa reveals her favourite song from Adele's new album
Ellen DeGeneres plays key role in expansion of Meghan and Harry's family, claims royal expert

Ellen DeGeneres plays key role in expansion of Meghan and Harry's family, claims royal expert
Lady Gaga gets candid about putting on weight for ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga gets candid about putting on weight for ‘House of Gucci’

Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland leave fans guessing about their future thriller

Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland leave fans guessing about their future thriller
Billie Eilish gears up to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time

Billie Eilish gears up to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time

Scarlett Johansson lends her talent and star power in new Marvel projects after settlement

Scarlett Johansson lends her talent and star power in new Marvel projects after settlement
Senior royal expert thinks Ellen DeGeneres has a grudge against Meghan Markle

Senior royal expert thinks Ellen DeGeneres has a grudge against Meghan Markle

Latest

view all