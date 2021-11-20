David Bowie’s official photographer Mick Rock dead at 72

Ace photographer Mick Rock, who is known to have shot iconic portraits for legends like David Bowie, Debbie Harry and Lou Reed, has passed away.

The death of the 72-year-old artist was announced on his official social media accounts.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side,” read the statement.

His cause of death remains unknown.

Rock was the official photographer of Bowie in the early 1970s and had helped him bring fame to his alter ego, Ziggy Stardust.

He then went on to capture portraits of stars like Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, and the iconic shot of Queen members with their faces part-shadowed.