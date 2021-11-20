Fai Khadra is all hearts for Kendall Jenner

 
Saturday Nov 20 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Model and social media influencer Fai Khadra showered love on US reality TV star Kendall Jenner after she crossed 200 million Instagram followers.

On Saturday, Kendall turned to Instagram and expressed her gratitude to the fans as she reached 200 million followers.

She said “200m of you! i love you and hiiii”

“I’m sending only the most positive vibes and a virtual group hug! take care of yourself, love yourself, remind yourself everyday how wonderful you are! YOU'RE UNIQUE, YOU'RE SPECIAL, YOU'RE LOVED.”

Fai, the 28 years old model, was the first to shower love on Kendall.

He dropped numerous heart emoticons on Kendall’s post.

Kendall was previously linked to best friend Fai after the former teased a future family with him.

In November 2019, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had shared photos, featuring Fai and her nephews Psalm and Saint with cryptic caption, “everyone in favor of Fai and I starting a family say ‘I’”.



