 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS

By
HAHiba Anjum

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS
Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS

Megan Thee Stallion has officially withdrawn herself from the upcoming 2021 American Music Award performance alongside BTS for an “unexpected personal matter.”

The singer announced her update on Twitter with a short and concise announcement that read, “Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend [crying emoji]”

She also went on to write, “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon! [purple heart]”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA

Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA
Halyna Hutchins’ husband releases official obituary: ‘Our family dreams devastated

Halyna Hutchins’ husband releases official obituary: ‘Our family dreams devastated
Paris Hilton’s mom ‘changes the subject’ at ‘any mention’ of boarding school

Paris Hilton’s mom ‘changes the subject’ at ‘any mention’ of boarding school
Khloe Kardashian sheds light on her fear of social media: ‘It’s the craziest thing’

Khloe Kardashian sheds light on her fear of social media: ‘It’s the craziest thing’
Lady Gaga fawns over Britney Spears: ‘She changed the music industry!’

Lady Gaga fawns over Britney Spears: ‘She changed the music industry!’
Eminem wants fans to watch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

Eminem wants fans to watch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony
Selena Gomez's mother reveals she was body shamed after hospitalization

Selena Gomez's mother reveals she was body shamed after hospitalization

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star announces new project

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star announces new project

Jen Psaki's remarks defending Kamala Harris are out of 'Meghan Markle playbook': Piers Morgan

Jen Psaki's remarks defending Kamala Harris are out of 'Meghan Markle playbook': Piers Morgan

'Meghan Markle seeking to bolster her image in US after apology to UK court'

'Meghan Markle seeking to bolster her image in US after apology to UK court'
Meghan Markle's appearance on Ellen's sow not a war crime says co-author of 'Finding Freedom'

Meghan Markle's appearance on Ellen's sow not a war crime says co-author of 'Finding Freedom'
Doomed ‘Dune’ film storyboards up for auction

Doomed ‘Dune’ film storyboards up for auction

Latest

view all