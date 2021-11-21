Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS

Megan Thee Stallion has officially withdrawn herself from the upcoming 2021 American Music Award performance alongside BTS for an “unexpected personal matter.”



The singer announced her update on Twitter with a short and concise announcement that read, “Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend [crying emoji]”

She also went on to write, “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon! [purple heart]”

Check it out below:



