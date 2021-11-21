 
entertainment
Pete Davidson making Kim Kardashian ‘constantly giggle’: source

A source recently dropped adorable truth bombs into Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship.

According to the insider, the source admitted that Kim’s been “constantly giggling” around her new bae Pete Davidson.

According to Page Six, “She’s acting like a teenager. She’s constantly giggling.”

Not only that, Pete has managed to “made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back” and “She seems happy” as a result.

This news comes shortly after a separate source admitted that the couple wishes to “keep it as private and low-key as possible.”

Since “They’re still getting to know each other, and want as little pressure as possible. They’re trying to keep it under wraps.” 

