Sunday Nov 21 2021
Sam Asghari thanks Britney Spears for helping make acting debut a reality

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Sam Asghari thanks his fiancé Britney Spears for helping him make his acting dreams possible and for “putting it all on the map.”

The admission was made on the premiere night of House Of Gucci and there he was quoted saying, “I am so happy for her and I’ve been a backbone for her as much as I could, but this is all on her.”

During the course of his interview at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Asghari added, “She’s been a rock.”

“She inspires me. She loves her fans. So you know, all the fans and her effort, kind of make this become, you know, possible. So I’m happy for her.”

