 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk's son X AE A-Xii wins hearts with rare appearance on daddy's SpaceX Video

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Elon Musks son X AE A-Xii wins hearts with rare appearance on daddys SpaceX Video

Elon Musk is taking care of his dad duties!

The 50-year-old SpaceX founder was joined by his toddler X AE A-Xii in a recent for his recent work presentation.

Musk, who was set to share an update on a fully reusable spacecraft- Starship- in the meeting was seen juggling work and his responsibilities as a father in the adorable video.  .

Baby X stole the spotlight with an impressionable appearance for dadddy's conference. The child waved at the camera, saying "Hi!" and making babbling noises while waving his little arms in the air.

Baby X was soon taken out of the room by someone before his eyes widened looking at the rocket onscreen.

Musk welcomed their baby X with Canadian singer Grimes in May 2020.  

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle dishes private Thanksgiving plans with Prince Harry, kids

Meghan Markle dishes private Thanksgiving plans with Prince Harry, kids
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan announces collaboration with PUBG

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan announces collaboration with PUBG
Sam Asghari thanks Britney Spears for helping make acting debut a reality

Sam Asghari thanks Britney Spears for helping make acting debut a reality
Pete Davidson making Kim Kardashian ‘constantly giggle’: source

Pete Davidson making Kim Kardashian ‘constantly giggle’: source
Metropolitan Police take over Prince Charles’ charity association case

Metropolitan Police take over Prince Charles’ charity association case
Meghan Markle slammed for having ‘axing agenda’ before marriage to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle slammed for having ‘axing agenda’ before marriage to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle branded ‘un-royal like’ after Ellen chat: report

Meghan Markle branded ‘un-royal like’ after Ellen chat: report
Meghan Markle ‘spills real feelings’ for royal title to Ellen: report

Meghan Markle ‘spills real feelings’ for royal title to Ellen: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry choosing talk shows to be ‘seen and heard’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry choosing talk shows to be ‘seen and heard’: report
Prince Harry ‘cultivating happy medium’ between Meghan Markle, Royal Family

Prince Harry ‘cultivating happy medium’ between Meghan Markle, Royal Family
Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS

Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS
Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA

Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA

Latest

view all