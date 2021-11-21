Elon Musk's son X AE A-Xii wins hearts with rare appearance on daddy's SpaceX Video

Elon Musk is taking care of his dad duties!

The 50-year-old SpaceX founder was joined by his toddler X AE A-Xii in a recent for his recent work presentation.

Musk, who was set to share an update on a fully reusable spacecraft- Starship- in the meeting was seen juggling work and his responsibilities as a father in the adorable video. .

Baby X stole the spotlight with an impressionable appearance for dadddy's conference. The child waved at the camera, saying "Hi!" and making babbling noises while waving his little arms in the air.

Baby X was soon taken out of the room by someone before his eyes widened looking at the rocket onscreen.



Musk welcomed their baby X with Canadian singer Grimes in May 2020.

