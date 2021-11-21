 
Sunday Nov 21 2021
Viral: Alia Bhatt dances to 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' on BFF Anushka Ranjan's sangeet

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Viral: Alia Bhatt dances to Chhalka Chhalka Re on BFF Anushka Ranjans sangeet
Viral: Alia Bhatt dances to 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' on BFF Anushka Ranjan's sangeet

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is stealing hearts with a breathtaking performance at best friend Anushka Ranjan's wedding.

The bride along with husband-to-be Aditya Seal hosted a star-studded sangeet Saturday evening, inviting B-town powerhouses including Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Krystle D’Souza.

However, it was BFF Alia Bhatt's dance moves that really stole the spotlight. The diva danced to a number of songs for the blushing bride but her ethereal performance to Chhalka Chhalka Re was the most loved by the audiences.

Alia, who donned a mint backless lehenga choli for the night, danced along with other bridesmaids for the dance number.

Take a look:



