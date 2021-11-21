 
'Friends' tops charts of the most-watched Thanksgiving episodes

The beloved sitcom Friends has topped the list of most-watched Thanksgiving episodes according to USDish.

USDish has garnered a list of the most popular Thanksgiving-themed TV episodes, along with the viewership and IMDb data. It is of no surprise that Friends not only leads the list, but it also dominates it, with ten of the top fifteen spots.

Interestingly, "The One with the List" is the most popular Thanksgiving episode.

In the eight-episode of the second season in which Ross teams up with Chandler and Joey to select which of the two ladies in his life – including Rachel – he should end up with.

Watch here:

The "Seinfeld" episode "The Mom and Pop Store," which features Jerry trying to figure out if he's been invited to a friend's annual pre-Thanksgiving party, Kramer working to save a small business, and Elaine allowing Mr. Pitt to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, is ranked second on the list.

However, "Friends" then takes over the list from No. 3-10 with "The One with the Football," "The One with Chandler in a Box," "The One with Rachel's Other Sister," "The One with the Rumor," "The One with All the Thanksgivings," "The One Where Underdog Gets Away," "The One with the Late Thanksgiving" and "The One Where Ross got High."

