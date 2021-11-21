Adele brings teacher on stage in emotional tribute during concert special

Adele paid an emotional tribute to an old school teacher at her first UK concert in four years

Adele proved that she’s true to her roots by paying an emotional tribute to an old school teacher at her first UK concert in four years!

The Hello hit-maker will return to TV screens in the UK with the star-studded Audience with Adele concert special that was filmed earlier this month on November 6.

According to an audience member, Adele broke down after she was reunited with an old teacher who taught her at the Chestnut Grove School in Balham, reported The Sun.

Describing the moment as “really emotional”, the unnamed attendee shared, “Adele spoke movingly about how her teacher was her inspiration as a teenager.”

“When she realised she was actually in the audience, she brought her up on stage immediately and broke down in tears. It was the big surprise of the night.”

The Easy on Me singer took to Instagram herself to share a teaser from the show in which she’s seen belting out the crowd-favourite Rolling in the Deep.

The concert special will air on ITV on November 21.