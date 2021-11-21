 
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum pack on the PDA during South Pacific honeymoon

American socialite Paris Hilton is cherishing every moment of her marital bliss!

The 40-year-old, who has jetted off to the South Pacific with husband Carter Reum, turned to was spotted enjoying a boat ride in the blue waters.

For their adventure, Hilton wore a body-hugging black swimsuit and accessorised her look with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

In another photo, Paris was also seen sitting on her husband's shoulders as she made an effort to look at the fish that swam around them.

Hilton and Reum began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in October 2021.The lovebirds were joined by celebrity friends during a three-day wedding ceremony at the Santa Monica Pier.

