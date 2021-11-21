 
Sunday Nov 21 2021
SNL cast members approve Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's new romance

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

SNL cast members approve Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashians new romance

Saturday Night Live’s cast members have given their blessings to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s blossoming relationship.

Three of Pete’s co-stars shared their reactions over the news that he is dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"I mean, you’ve got to be happy for love, I guess. If it’s love! They look like they’re having a good time," Kenan Thompson said. 

"I’m always happy when he’s happy."

"I don’t know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they’re having a good time hanging out," Bowen Yang said.

"Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn! I hope they’re happy. They’re wearing matching outfits, so I think they’re on their way. [At least] that’s what Instagram told me," Chris Redd said. 

