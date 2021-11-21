 
Jojo Siwa gets candid about breakup with Kylie Prew

Jojo Siwa got candid about her breakup with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew.

Speaking to People, the YouTuber shared that how their romance first kicked off, having met on a cruise ship.

"I fell in love with somebody who I didn’t ever expect to fall in love with. We met on a cruise ship. She was my best friend," she said.

However less than a year into dating, the pair decided to split. 

“And then we went to Disney together, and all of a sudden … it kind of all happened.”

Siwa added that the breakup helped her learn “to just trust life, and whatever’s supposed to happen is going to happen.”

When asked if she is looking to date Siwa shared that she is open to the possibility. 

“Trust me, I want to have a cuddle date,” she told the magazine. “So if anybody out there needs a cuddle date, cuddle buddy, I’ll take it.”

