 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend leaves Duke's fans disappointed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Prince Harrys ex-girlfriend leaves Dukes fans disappointed

Florence St George, the former girlfriends of Prince Harry discussed her relationship with the Duke of Sussex in an internet with Stella magazine.

Florence, who dated Harry in 2011, said  she struggled with the media attention that comes with dating a prince. 

The 35-year-old said her privacy ended "abruptly" when she started dating Harry who is now married to former US actress Meghan Markle.

Mrs St George said her school friends were "interrogated" and paparazzi camped outside her front door.

According to UK's Daily Express, the former girlfriend of Harry married multi-millionaire Henry St George in 2014.

 "I take my hat off to those people who can cope with that lifestyle. However, I knew I couldn't. "Although it was sad at the time, I feel lucky that the relationship was short-lived."

Prince Harry is settled in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and two children.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth forced to pull out of great grandchildren's baptisms

Queen Elizabeth forced to pull out of great grandchildren's baptisms
Kim Kardashian to remove 'West' from her name after confirming relationship with Pete Davidson?

Kim Kardashian to remove 'West' from her name after confirming relationship with Pete Davidson?

Kate Middleton's new heartfelt message takes spotlight away from Harry's wife

Kate Middleton's new heartfelt message takes spotlight away from Harry's wife
Adele gets angry at Australian TV host Matt Doran

Adele gets angry at Australian TV host Matt Doran
Britney Spears current has 'no plans' to share story in Oprah Winfrey sit down

Britney Spears current has 'no plans' to share story in Oprah Winfrey sit down

Jeremy Renner threatened Marvel to recast Hawkeye role for this reason

Jeremy Renner threatened Marvel to recast Hawkeye role for this reason

US singer Dan Reynolds opens up on his Valentine's Day date with Rihanna

US singer Dan Reynolds opens up on his Valentine's Day date with Rihanna
Eclipse of Prince Harry has begun says royal expert

Eclipse of Prince Harry has begun says royal expert

Salma Hayek recalls almost getting stabbed in Hollywood

Salma Hayek recalls almost getting stabbed in Hollywood

Jojo Siwa gets candid about breakup with Kylie Prew

Jojo Siwa gets candid about breakup with Kylie Prew
Angelina Jolie pens touching note after gracing red carpet in LA with Shiloh and Pax

Angelina Jolie pens touching note after gracing red carpet in LA with Shiloh and Pax
Harry Potter actor backs J.K. Rowling despite controversy

Harry Potter actor backs J.K. Rowling despite controversy

Latest

view all