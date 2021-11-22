Prince Charles might ‘axe’ Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Kensington Palace

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Charles may decide to completely axe Prince William and Kate Middleton’s household when he becomes King.



This claim has been made by Historian Christopher Warwick and during his interview with Express UK, he claimed, "Whispers that Kensington Palace's days as an official residence are numbered are a pointer to how many changes we are going to see when Charles becomes King.”

"He would be wise to rent it out and hold it in reserve should he need to accommodate any royals down the line."

This news comes shortly after Prince Charles’ plans for a “slimmer monarchy” hit mainstream media.

The Telegraph’s associate editor, Camilla Tominey also commented the reported decision and was quoted saying, "There's this sense that he wants a slimmed-down monarchy to make sure that everybody is doing their bit and that there are no, so-called, 'hangers-on'.”

"I think this is Charles' attempt to basically look like he has inherited his mother's habit for being frugal - turning off light switches and being green - and generally being good value for money.”

"On one hand, it's probably a good idea for when Trooping the Colour happens for us not to see such a vast array of royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace because it then begs the question: who are all these people and what are they doing?"