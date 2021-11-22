Adele tears up on surprise reunion with teacher mid-concert

Adele, the pop superstar who often brings her fans to tears, shed a few herself on Sunday when she was greeted by a beloved former teacher during her ITV concert special An Audience with Adele.

The Easy on Me singer took a question from Emma Thompson, one of the many British celebs in attendance.

Thompson asked whether there was somebody in her past who had a lasting impact on her as she grew up, to which Adele responded that it was her English teacher, Ms. McDonald.

"She was so bloody cool. So engaging. She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us," the Grammy winner said.

Thompson, 60, then revealed that the adored teacher was in the audience, prompting Adele to break down in tears and welcome her to the stage.

"I'm so proud of you," McDonald said as the pair embraced.

"You really did change my life," Adele replied.

The music superstar also shared her excitement over the reunion on Instagram.





"Home Sweet Home. I've always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for each other [sic], it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven ♥️," she captioned the post, which featured a series photos from the star-studded event.



