Adele slams her exes for being 'incapable' lovers

Adele, who is known for her soulful, emotive voice also never misses the chance to mock her former boyfriends.



This time the Easy on Me singer blasted her former lovers for being unable to perform even the simplest of chores during ITV special gig.

Adele joked about her exes that she does not expect any one of them to write a breakup song about her.

The 33-year-old singer was in romance with Simon Konecki for almost about 10 years parted their ways after one year of marriage.

During her ITV special An Audience With Adele Good friend Alan Carr quizzed her on the show, saying: “Famously you write songs about your exes. If your exes wrote a song about you, what would it be called, and what would it sound like?”

Adele laughed back: “Probably called ‘No One Like You’, I would imagine.”

But she couldn’t resist the opportunity to have a quick dig at her exes.

She cackled: “I can’t imagine any of them would really be able to do it, because most of them, like, couldn’t even do a normal daily task."