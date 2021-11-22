 
entertainment
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Adele slams her exes for being 'incapable' lovers

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Adele slams her exes for being incapable lovers
Adele slams her exes for being 'incapable' lovers

Adele, who is known for her soulful, emotive voice also never misses the chance to mock her former boyfriends.

This time the Easy on Me singer blasted her former lovers for being unable to perform even the simplest of chores during ITV special gig.

Adele joked about her exes that she does not expect any one of them to write a breakup song about her.

The 33-year-old singer was in romance with Simon Konecki for almost about 10 years parted their ways after one year of marriage.

During her ITV special An Audience With Adele Good friend Alan Carr quizzed her on the show, saying: “Famously you write songs about your exes. If your exes wrote a song about you, what would it be called, and what would it sound like?”

Adele laughed back: “Probably called ‘No One Like You’, I would imagine.”

But she couldn’t resist the opportunity to have a quick dig at her exes.

She cackled: “I can’t imagine any of them would really be able to do it, because most of them, like, couldn’t even do a normal daily task."

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner gives Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson romance nod of approval?

Kris Jenner gives Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson romance nod of approval?
Mike Tindall reveals marriage can't 'always be roses and rainbows'

Mike Tindall reveals marriage can't 'always be roses and rainbows'

Oscar-winning costume designer Emi Wada passes away at 84

Oscar-winning costume designer Emi Wada passes away at 84
New Beatles documentary offers unseen footage of their breakup

New Beatles documentary offers unseen footage of their breakup
Queen advised to 'extend regal olive branch' to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen advised to 'extend regal olive branch' to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Jojo Siwa reveals split with Kylie Prew happened 'all of a sudden'

Jojo Siwa reveals split with Kylie Prew happened 'all of a sudden'

Machine Gun Kelly goes to AMAs 2021 without Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly goes to AMAs 2021 without Megan Fox
Princess Eugenie christened son days after major family tragedy

Princess Eugenie christened son days after major family tragedy
The Princes and the Press: Royals to boycott BBC over new documentary

The Princes and the Press: Royals to boycott BBC over new documentary
Selena Gomez's mother details near-death experience with double pneumonia

Selena Gomez's mother details near-death experience with double pneumonia
Camila Cabello ‘cried like a baby’ for THIS reason after breakup with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello ‘cried like a baby’ for THIS reason after breakup with Shawn Mendes
Sam Asghari shocks fans by making a Justin Timberlake reference

Sam Asghari shocks fans by making a Justin Timberlake reference

Latest

view all