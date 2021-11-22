The Princes and the Press: Royals to boycott BBC over new documentary

The Princes and the Press: Royals Could snub BBC over new Documentary

The British royal family could boycott BBC over the new documentary, The Princes and the Press that will air this Sunday reported by Daily Mail.

It is speculated that the royal family is not happy with an upcoming documentary that could put the alleged feud between Prince William and Prince Harry into the spotlight.

According to Daily Mail, the Queen was quite furious by the news that the documentary would air without letting them watch it before its premiere. As a result, she has joined with her grandsons in threatening to “boycott" the BBC.

However, the BBC claims that the film will only detail “context” for the brother’s relationships with the press but the Palace assumes it as otherwise.

According to the Mail’s royal source, “There is upset about it. The households are all united in thinking this is not fair. No one at the Palace has seen it.”