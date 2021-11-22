 
entertainment
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
Web Desk

The Princes and the Press: Royals to boycott BBC over new documentary

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 22, 2021

The Princes and the Press: Royals Could snub BBC over new Documentary
The Princes and the Press: Royals Could snub BBC over new Documentary

The British royal family could boycott BBC over the new documentary, The Princes and the Press that will air this Sunday reported by Daily Mail.

It is speculated that the royal family is not happy with an upcoming documentary that could put the alleged feud between Prince William and Prince Harry into the spotlight.

According to Daily Mail, the Queen was quite furious by the news that the documentary would air without letting them watch it before its premiere. As a result, she has joined with her grandsons in threatening to “boycott" the BBC.

However, the BBC claims that the film will only detail “context” for the brother’s relationships with the press but the Palace assumes it as otherwise.

According to the Mail’s royal source, “There is upset about it. The households are all united in thinking this is not fair. No one at the Palace has seen it.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie christened son days after major family tragedy

Princess Eugenie christened son days after major family tragedy
Camila Cabello ‘cried like a baby’ for THIS reason after breakup with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello ‘cried like a baby’ for THIS reason after breakup with Shawn Mendes
Sam Asghari shocks fans by making a Justin Timberlake reference

Sam Asghari shocks fans by making a Justin Timberlake reference
BTS opens up about working with Coldplay’s Chris Martin

BTS opens up about working with Coldplay’s Chris Martin
Taylor Swift remains most awarded artist at AMAs with two new wins

Taylor Swift remains most awarded artist at AMAs with two new wins
‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Freida Pinto welcomes baby boy

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Freida Pinto welcomes baby boy
Priyanka Chopra removes husband Nick Jonas last name from Instagram profile

Priyanka Chopra removes husband Nick Jonas last name from Instagram profile
Justin Bieber urged to cancel Saudi performance by Khashoggi fiancee

Justin Bieber urged to cancel Saudi performance by Khashoggi fiancee
‘Bridgerton’ season two wraps up production

‘Bridgerton’ season two wraps up production

AMA's 2021: Jennifer Lopez debuts her single 'On My Way' in dreamy performance

AMA's 2021: Jennifer Lopez debuts her single 'On My Way' in dreamy performance
Josephine Baker honoured after 46 years of her death

Josephine Baker honoured after 46 years of her death
‘Ghostbusters’ sequel tops N. America box office with $44 million

‘Ghostbusters’ sequel tops N. America box office with $44 million

Latest

view all