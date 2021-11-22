 
entertainment
Machine Gun Kelly goes to AMAs 2021 without Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly goes to AMAs 2021 without Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox always appear to be joined at the hip but not at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The Bloody Valentine crooner attended the 2021 AMAs with his daughter Casie, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, by his side.

It remains unclear why Megan was not present at the event considering that the power couple made their red-carpet debut at the 2020 AMAs.

The father-daughter duo wore killer outfits as they dressed in all-black.

The rockstar donned an embellished top with wide-leg pants along with a statement necklace and chunky boots.

Meanwhile, his daughter kept it classy in black dress with a matching bag.

Take a look:

 
