‘Chaotic’ reaction to Meghan Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry unearthed: report





Experts recently unearthed the chaotic reactions Meghan Markle inspired after news of her relationship with Prince harry came to light.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey took this trip down memory lane and recalled, "I wasn't familiar with her name, I don't think anyone was at the time to be perfectly honest unless they had watched Suits - the legal drama she had been starring in.”

"But that's a cable show, it's kind of a bit niche. We kept it so tight. It was me, my editor, the deputy editor, my news editor who were the only people who knew about the story.”

Before concluding she added, "It didn't appear in any news list until it was on the page ready for production. I was watching my son Harry play football and all hell broke loose around the rest of 'Fleet Street'."