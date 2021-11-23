 
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Justin Bieber shares romantic note for wife Hailey on her 25th birthday

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber penned down a romantic birthday note for his wife Hailey Bieber, saying, “I will never stop loving you.”

Taking to Instagram, the Sorry singer shared loved-up photos with Hailey, who turned 25, and wrote “To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever.”

He continued, “Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you.

“You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent “happy bursday baby” love you until the end of time and then after that. :),” Justin Bieber continued.

