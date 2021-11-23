 
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
Ali Zafar leaves Mrunal Thakur starstruck in Doha, sings 'Jhoom' for the actor

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Pakistani superstar Ali Zafar is having Bollywood actors Mrunal Thakur and Mourni Roy fangirl over this infectious singing.

The Dhamaka star turned to her Instagram on Monday to share a video of the singer, crooning to his famous track Jhoom for the actor. The trio apparently met over a lunch date in Doha, Qatar.

In the clip shared by the actor on her photo-sharing app, Ali Zafar was seen sporting a while t-shirt paired with a navy blue upper. The star completed his look with a pair of brown-rimmed sunglasses.

Take a look:



