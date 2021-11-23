 
Katy Perry, daughter Daisy Dove start their day with this lively song: Read Inside

Katy Perry, daughter Daisy Dove start their day with this song
American singer Katy Perry is dishing her morning routine with baby daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

Speaking to WSJ in a recent interview, the 37-year-old singer shared how she ensures to start her day with gratitude to God.

"Well, the first thing I do when I wake up is a little tiny verbal ritual. I do it every single morning. I say to myself out loud, 'Thank you, God, for today. I am grateful for every day,' " she begins.

The singer later ensures she helps her daughter read books. Perry shares Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"Then I try to start my day out with my daughter, playing and having some floor time with her. Reading some books,"shared Perry.

She added, "It usually varies what time we're waking up, 7 or 8 a.m. Sometimes I get to sleep in and Daddy takes her until 9, which is super. But we do breakfast together."

Revealing the song she likes to listen every morning with her daughter, the singe quoted track Lovely Day by Billy Withers.

Perry also shares that the family of three "start[s] day by listening to 'Lovely Day,' by Bill Withers."

