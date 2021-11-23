 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

South Korean actor, Park Shin-Hye to tie the knot with Choi Tae-Joon

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

South Korean actor, Park Shin-Hye to tie the knot with Choi Tae-Joon
South Korean actor, Park Shin-Hye to tie the knot with Choi Tae-Joon 

South Korean actor Park Shin-Hye surprised her fans with the announcement of her marriage to her long time beau, Choi Tae Joon.

The Heirs’ actor’s management agency, Salt Entertainment also confirmed the news in its statement, “The two, who have been seeing and relying on each other since 2017, will get married on January 22, 2022 in Seoul." 

Shin-Hye penned down a personal letter as she revealed, “I will be getting married to a friend I have been seeing for a long time.

I’m going to start my life as part of a married couple with the person who has been supporting me this whole time, and has been able to cover up the shortcomings I have,” added Pinocchio actor.

While announcing her pregnancy, the 31-year-old star expressed, “It’s still early to say more, but a precious life has been formed while in the process of preparing for my marriage.”

Meanwhile, Tae-Joon who is known for his role in So I Married an Anti-fan, also extended a heartfelt note as he called their relationship as ‘precious’.

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves would love to work with Sandra Bullock again: 'We have good chemistry'

Keanu Reeves would love to work with Sandra Bullock again: 'We have good chemistry'
Katy Perry, daughter Daisy Dove start their day with this lively song: Read Inside

Katy Perry, daughter Daisy Dove start their day with this lively song: Read Inside
Jennifer Lawrence on pay gap for 'Don't Look Up': 'Leo brings in more box office '

Jennifer Lawrence on pay gap for 'Don't Look Up': 'Leo brings in more box office '
Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Nick Jonas amid divorce rumours

Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Nick Jonas amid divorce rumours
Kim Kardashian's romance heats up as Pete Davidson spotted with hickey

Kim Kardashian's romance heats up as Pete Davidson spotted with hickey

Prince Charles to open new AstraZeneca research centre

Prince Charles to open new AstraZeneca research centre
Priyanka Chopra’s mom opens up on rumours of her split with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s mom opens up on rumours of her split with Nick Jonas

Justin Bieber shares romantic note for wife Hailey on her 25th birthday

Justin Bieber shares romantic note for wife Hailey on her 25th birthday
Astroworld security guards sue Travis Scott for $1m over mental, physical damages

Astroworld security guards sue Travis Scott for $1m over mental, physical damages
Derek Hough gives major health update after testing positive for Covid-19

Derek Hough gives major health update after testing positive for Covid-19
Halle Berry opens up on directing 'Bruised'

Halle Berry opens up on directing 'Bruised'
‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling receives death threats

‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling receives death threats

Latest

view all