South Korean actor, Park Shin-Hye to tie the knot with Choi Tae-Joon

South Korean actor Park Shin-Hye surprised her fans with the announcement of her marriage to her long time beau, Choi Tae Joon.

The Heirs’ actor’s management agency, Salt Entertainment also confirmed the news in its statement, “The two, who have been seeing and relying on each other since 2017, will get married on January 22, 2022 in Seoul."

Shin-Hye penned down a personal letter as she revealed, “I will be getting married to a friend I have been seeing for a long time.

I’m going to start my life as part of a married couple with the person who has been supporting me this whole time, and has been able to cover up the shortcomings I have,” added Pinocchio actor.

While announcing her pregnancy, the 31-year-old star expressed, “It’s still early to say more, but a precious life has been formed while in the process of preparing for my marriage.”

Meanwhile, Tae-Joon who is known for his role in So I Married an Anti-fan, also extended a heartfelt note as he called their relationship as ‘precious’.