Andrew Garfield turns down rumours of his appearance in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Andrew Garfield once again turned down fans’ speculations regarding his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The upcoming film follows through the multiverse story line due to which fans started anticipating that Garfield and Tobey Maguire (both played Spider-Man in previous instalments of the film) might make a surprise appearance in the latest trilogy.

Many superhero lovers also theorized that the stars filmed potential secret cameos for the trilogy.

However, talking to GQ during a recent interview, the 38-year-old actor clearly said, “I am not [in No Way Home]."

The film, which is slated to hit theatres next month, will introduce numerous character including Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Elector, Sandman and Lizard.