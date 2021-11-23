 
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
‘House of Gucci’s Patrizia Reggiani says she’s ‘not innocent, but not guilty’

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

The real Patrizia Reggiani insists that she did not kill her ex Maurizio Gucci despite being convicted 

Patrizia Reggiani, the subject of Ridley Scott’s latest House of Gucci and the convicted former wife of Maurizio Gucci, insists that she did not order a hit on her ex-husband who was murdered a year after their divorce.

Portrayed by Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, the now 72-year-old Reggiani appeared in a new episode of People Magazine Investigates: Killing Gucci and said, “I'm not innocent, but I'm not guilty.”

Reggiani, who was sent to jail for 18 years for orchestrating her ex-husband’s fatal shooting in 1995, said she was in bed when she found out about Gucci getting shot.

“I heard my telephone ring, and my nanny told me that Maurizio was shot. First I couldn't believe it and then I thought, my problems are gone and then just [felt] sorrow,” she recalled.

She further insisted that her fellow convicted co-conspirators blackmailed her in the aftermath of the shooting.

“In court, I admitted Maurizio and I hated each other. I made a lot of threats, but I didn't give the order to kill him,” she said, adding that she still doesn’t understand why she was arrested.

Reggiani and Gucci were married from 1972 to 1994. A year after their divorce was finalized, Gucci was shot outside his Milan office and two years later Reggiani was convicted for the crime. 

