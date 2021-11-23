 
Kanye West returns to dad duty as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance heats up

US rapper Kanye West seemingly has returned to fatherhood after his ex Kim Kardashian confirmed romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

The award-winning musician amazed fans by sharing an adorable clip of his and Kim Kardashian's son Saint to his Instagram account, showing American football star practicing his skills with five year old.

In the video, Tom Brady can be seen playing catch with Kanye and Kim's son.  Fans took no time to share heir comments after watching the clip as some though Saint could have a sport career ahead of him rather than following in his parent's footsteps.

One of Kanye's 9.3million followers commented: "Tom Brady who?" and another added: "Beautiful moment." A third person wrote: "Ye gets the dad of the year award."

Another penned: "Kid don’t even really know who he’s playing catch with."

The comedian recently celebrated his 28th birthday alongside reality star Kim and her mum Kris Kardashian as they were all seen in matching outfits.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's recent dates with Pete Davidson set tongues wagging as fans began to speculate about their new romantic journey.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February as they share four children together, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

Kim Kardashian would surely be relaxed about parenting her children as Kanye has apparently taken the dad duty.

