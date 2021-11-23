 
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
Princess Charlene ‘almost died’ from unknown illness

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Princess Charlene of Monaco’s friends say she ‘almost died’ from a mystery illness in South Africa

Princess Charlene of Monaco’s friends say she ‘almost died’ from a mystery illness during her 10-month long stay in South Africa, reported Page Six.

According to a source close to the Princess, friends have expressed concern over her health as well as over the royal family supposedly ‘downplaying’ her illness.

“It is unfair that she is being portrayed as having some kind of mental or emotional issue. We don’t know why the palace is downplaying that she almost died in South Africa,” a source exclusively told Page Six.

The same source also alleged that 43-year-old Charlene developed severe sinus and swallowing issues after contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection.

“She has not been able to eat solid food in over six months because of all the surgeries she has since gone through. She has only been able to take in liquids through a straw, so she lost nearly half her body weight,” the source said.

The source also refuted reports of the princess suffering from severe mental health issues.

“She is exhausted by six months of surgeries and an inability to eat properly as a result of it. And she desperately missed her children and her husband while she was stuck in South Africa, because she couldn’t travel home.”

After Charlene’s apparent weight loss in a recent photo sparked online concern earlier, her husband Prince Albert told People that she had been admitted to a treatment facility outside of Monaco. 

