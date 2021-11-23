 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Adele's 30 surpasses Taylor Swift’s Evermore to become highest selling album of 2021

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Adeles 30 surpasses Taylor Swift’s Evermore to become highest selling album of 2021

Singer Adele has made a triumphant return to the charts with her new album 30, which has become highest-selling album of 2021 in just three days, according to reports.

Adele won hearts of music lovers and made a successful return to the charts with Easy On Me recently, the first single from her new album, 30.

Her excited fans have flocked to listen to the much-awaited music in their droves since it was released last Friday.

MRC Data, according to Billboard, found that it has already sold more than 500,000 copies in just three days.

Adele’s fourth studio offering has already surpassed Taylor Swift’s Evermore, which previously held the record with 469,000 copies.

Evermore was actually released last December, but the publication states it has sold well throughout 2021.

The 12-track album is another deeply personal record, and sees the Oscar-winner explore her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki – who she shares nine-year-old son Angelo with.

Adele's one particular song that raised eyebrows and sparked millions of Instagram captions when it was announced is 'I Drink Wine'.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlene ‘almost died’ from unknown illness

Princess Charlene ‘almost died’ from unknown illness

Dua Lipa to perform at 2022 Sziget

Dua Lipa to perform at 2022 Sziget
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner share throwback pictures with Hailey Bieber

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner share throwback pictures with Hailey Bieber

Taylor Swift goes all out to support Joe Alwyn, visits his movie set

Taylor Swift goes all out to support Joe Alwyn, visits his movie set
Tiger Woods returns to golf course after accident: 'Making progress'

Tiger Woods returns to golf course after accident: 'Making progress'
Royal family 'nervous' about anything getting out to Harry, Meghan amid their close bond with Eugenie

Royal family 'nervous' about anything getting out to Harry, Meghan amid their close bond with Eugenie
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' hits #1 on Billboard Hot 100, singer celebrates with video

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' hits #1 on Billboard Hot 100, singer celebrates with video
Prince William attends awards in honour of wildlife conservationists

Prince William attends awards in honour of wildlife conservationists
The Weeknd gears up to co-produce an upcoming series ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd gears up to co-produce an upcoming series ‘The Idol’
'Miss America' pageant moves from mainstream TV to streaming

'Miss America' pageant moves from mainstream TV to streaming
Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez shares amazing video of their son

Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez shares amazing video of their son
Princess Eugenie: Co-founder of 'The Anti-Slavery Collective' wants students to become activists

Princess Eugenie: Co-founder of 'The Anti-Slavery Collective' wants students to become activists

Latest

view all