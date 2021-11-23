Adele's 30 surpasses Taylor Swift’s Evermore to become highest selling album of 2021

Singer Adele has made a triumphant return to the charts with her new album 30, which has become highest-selling album of 2021 in just three days, according to reports.

Adele won hearts of music lovers and made a successful return to the charts with Easy On Me recently, the first single from her new album, 30.



Her excited fans have flocked to listen to the much-awaited music in their droves since it was released last Friday.

MRC Data, according to Billboard, found that it has already sold more than 500,000 copies in just three days.

Adele’s fourth studio offering has already surpassed Taylor Swift’s Evermore, which previously held the record with 469,000 copies.



Evermore was actually released last December, but the publication states it has sold well throughout 2021.

The 12-track album is another deeply personal record, and sees the Oscar-winner explore her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki – who she shares nine-year-old son Angelo with.

Adele's one particular song that raised eyebrows and sparked millions of Instagram captions when it was announced is 'I Drink Wine'.