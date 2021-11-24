 
Andrew Garfield emotionally reflects on death of his mother

Andrew Garfield shares touching memories from his mother's death

Andrew Garfield popularly known as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man movies stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his Netflix film Tick, Tick….BOOM! , and shared touching memories of his mother’s death.

Andrew became emotional when he shared a beautiful insight on grief following the loss of his mother due to pancreatic cancer. Her death came just shortly before Garfield began production on his latest film Tick, Tick…BOOM!

The star took a moment to reflect on the demise of his mother and choked up at first while discussing his mother, but says,

"If I cry it's only a beautiful thing. This is all the unexpressed love. The grief that will remain with us until we pass – because we never get enough time with each other, no matter if someone lives until 60, 15, or 99 – so, I hope this grief stays with me because it's all the unexpressed love that I didn't get to tell her. And I told her every day – we all told her every day. She was the best of us."

The actor also said that that playing the character of Jonathan Larson in his next film, who died suddenly at the age of only 35, was a cathartic experience on several levels.

"I got to sing Jonathan Larson's unfinished song while simultaneously singing for my mother and her unfinished song," he concludes, emotionally.

Watch video:


