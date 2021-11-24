 
'Ertugrul' actor Nurettin Sonmez honoured for giving life to character of 'Bamsı'

Turkish actor Nurettin Sonmez has expressed his excitement after winning ‘Ayaklı Gazete Ödül’ award for giving life to the character of ‘Bamsı Beyrek’ in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Taking to Instagram, Bamsi shared his adorable photo with trophy from the recent award ceremony with a heartfelt note.

He said, “7 Years .... For an actor, it is a great chance and a great adventure that the character he plays starts at the age of 25 and ends at the age of 70. I also experienced this chance and love with beauty.

“It was an honor and a joy to be crowned with such an award after giving life to the character of "Bamsı Beyrek" with life, start and great love....”

He further said, “Tonight and with this award, I am wrapping the character of "Bamsı Beyrek" in velvet and placing it in the most beautiful room of my heart. ...”

“With this night, I bid farewell to all the precious hearts who follow me as "Bamsı Beyrek" and identify me with this character I play again. , I continue to wink with joy...

“I would like to thank everyone who exists with their sincerity...”



