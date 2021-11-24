Gigi Hadid debuts blonde hair in first public appearance after Zayn Malik split

American model Gigi Hadid has gone blonde after her split with on-and-off boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The 26-year-old, who has laid low ever since her devastating breakup following Malik's altercation incident with her mother Yolanda Hadid, was spotted on the streets of New York Tuesday.

The supermodel rocked a vibrant red jumpsuit as she made her way to her NYC apartment with little sister Bella. She paired her look with thick black turtleneck top and rolled the long sleeves up to her elbows for the night.

However, what really caught the paparazzi attention were her new blonde long tresses, that she has been first spotted in after her breakup with Malik.

Take a look:

Hadid paired her look with a thick black turtleneck top and rolled the long sleeves up to her elbows and kept her mask on

