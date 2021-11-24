 
WWE star Seth Rollins attacked by fan during Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins was attacked by a young fan during Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn
Former WWE champion Seth Rollins was attacked by a young fan during a live taping of the Monday Night Raw show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, reported People.

According to reports, 24-year-old Elisa Spencer jumped a barricade and tackled Rollins as he made his way up ramp following a segment with another wrestler.

Videos of the incident show Spencer running up to Rollins and attempting to tackle him before Rollins gets him in a headlock. WWE staff then intervene and break them apart.

According to the New York Police Department, Spencer has been taken into custody and charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and culture affairs.

WWE has also shared a statemen since, telling People, “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

