Lady Gaga thanks Tony Bennett amid Six Grammy nominations, 'I’ll never forget today'

Lady Gaga opened up on collaborating with Tony Bennett for album Love For Sale as the duo received six Grammy nominations.

Taking to Instagram, the House of Gucci actor wrote a detailed note in which she expressed, “I am stunned and shocked and beyond grateful. I don’t know what to say. I just keep crying and am utterly speechless.”

The 35-year-old singer dropped an adorable picture with her music companion along with a nomination poster.

The Bad Romance hit-maker thanked Bennett, “This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music, and the great Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics. I’ll never forget today and congratulating Tony on his 6 nominations.”

Gaga also included the veteran’s Alzheimer’s battle as she cherished their happy moments.

“I’ll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz - a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history,” the caption read.

“Thank you to all the Grammy voters for recognizing me and Tony’s dedication to jazz music and for also recognizing it in major categories where this music is often not nominated,” she added.



Bennet also became an oldest artist ever to get nominated in a ‘general field’ category.

A Star Is Born actor expressed, “This album happened because it was Tony’s idea and I made him a promise that we would make it and we did. At 95 years old, he has more nominations than ever, I’m so honored to be his companion in music and his friend.”