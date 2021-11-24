 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan lashes out at Adil Ray over 'baby' comments for him

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Piers Morgan lashes out at Adil Ray over baby comments for him

Piers Morgan has turned his guns on host Adil Ray who dubbed him a 'baby' on live TV show.

Ray, the ITV show’s frequent regular co-host, asked Susanna Reid on their live show: “You have presented with some babies over the years, haven’t you?”

As if there was any confusion as to who he was referring to, the host continued: “They stormed out and threw a tantrum.”

Piers Morgan, former GMB co-host, hit back at Ray in his own style as he tweeted: “Hmmm. Given how Mr Ray has helped destroy GMB’s ratings since I left, if I were him I’d probably avoid mocking the guy who took them to record heights….”

Adil Ray was discussing the debate surrounding taking children into work with co-host Susanna Reid and guest Kevin Maguire when he made the joke.

“If you are driving a cab, or you work in a call centre, you cannot take your baby into work,” Maguire said, asking Reid: “When your kids were young, were you taking them into a TV studio while you were presenting? Were you presenting with a baby? Rocking him or her?”

Ray responded as saying: “You have presented with some babies over the years, haven’t you?”

Piers Morgan befittingly responded to Adil Ray's quip and flayed him in his famous style, accusing him of destroying GMB’s ratings.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton makes fun of husband William at a glittering event

Kate Middleton makes fun of husband William at a glittering event
BBC accused of allowing Meghan Markle's 'cheerleader' to spread misinformation

BBC accused of allowing Meghan Markle's 'cheerleader' to spread misinformation

BTS' 'Boy With Luv' becomes fastest K-pop boy group MV to surpass 1.4B views

BTS' 'Boy With Luv' becomes fastest K-pop boy group MV to surpass 1.4B views
Chrissy Teigen in trouble for eyebrow transplant: 'Rich People Problems'

Chrissy Teigen in trouble for eyebrow transplant: 'Rich People Problems'
Euphoria season 2 trailer out now! Zendaya's blockbuster show gets better

Euphoria season 2 trailer out now! Zendaya's blockbuster show gets better
Miley Cyrus reacts to 2022 Grammy snub, ‘In good company”

Miley Cyrus reacts to 2022 Grammy snub, ‘In good company”
Another face-to-face meeting for Queen Elizabeth amid health concerns

Another face-to-face meeting for Queen Elizabeth amid health concerns

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant partner Georgina Rodriquez flaunts her incredible fashion sense

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant partner Georgina Rodriquez flaunts her incredible fashion sense
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk relationship dynamic laid bare

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk relationship dynamic laid bare

Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans swooning with her fit physique amid pregnancy rumours

Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans swooning with her fit physique amid pregnancy rumours
Selena Gomez reacts to her first-ever Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez reacts to her first-ever Grammy nomination
Is Britney Spears starring with The Weeknd in HBO’s ‘The Idol’?

Is Britney Spears starring with The Weeknd in HBO’s ‘The Idol’?

Latest

view all