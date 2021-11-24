Piers Morgan lashes out at Adil Ray over 'baby' comments for him

Piers Morgan has turned his guns on host Adil Ray who dubbed him a 'baby' on live TV show.

Ray, the ITV show’s frequent regular co-host, asked Susanna Reid on their live show: “You have presented with some babies over the years, haven’t you?”



As if there was any confusion as to who he was referring to, the host continued: “They stormed out and threw a tantrum.”



Piers Morgan, former GMB co-host, hit back at Ray in his own style as he tweeted: “Hmmm. Given how Mr Ray has helped destroy GMB’s ratings since I left, if I were him I’d probably avoid mocking the guy who took them to record heights….”

Adil Ray was discussing the debate surrounding taking children into work with co-host Susanna Reid and guest Kevin Maguire when he made the joke.



“If you are driving a cab, or you work in a call centre, you cannot take your baby into work,” Maguire said, asking Reid: “When your kids were young, were you taking them into a TV studio while you were presenting? Were you presenting with a baby? Rocking him or her?”



