Thursday Nov 25 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton banning Christmas carol broadcast amid documentary row

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Prince William, Kate Middleton banning Christmas carol broadcast amid documentary row

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly decided to ‘ban’ the televised broadcast of the annual ITV Christmas carol show in light of the documentary row.

This reportedly comes in response to the BBC The Amol Rajan Princess and the Press which has rattled the British Royal Family.

A source close to The Sun brought this claim forward and during an interview and admitted that the documentary was a “real coup for ITV.”

They were also quoted saying, “It was all arranged to be on BBC1 but it was switched in the last few days because of the terrible row over the documentary.”

“And things are likely to get a lot worse between the Royal Family and the BBC before they get better as the second part of the documentary threatens to go further.”

There was also a joint statement released by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William and Duchess Camila that slammed the “overblown and unfounded claims.”

That statement read, “A free, responsible and open Press is of vital importance to healthy democracy.”

“However, too often overblown and unfounded claims from unknown sources are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

