 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West believes God will reunite him and Kim Kardashian, won't let devil win

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Kanye West believes God will reunite him and Kim Kardashian, says divorce is work of devil
Kanye West believes God will reunite him and Kim Kardashian, says divorce is work of devil

Kanye 'Ye' West  spoke about his marriage and plans to get back together with Kim Kardashian at the Los Angeles appearance ahead of Thanksgiving.

The 44-year-old rapper believes that he will reunite with Kim Kardashian, despite her budding romance with Pete Davidson. 

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes," admitted Kanye.

The Grammy-winner added: "I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason - I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic - but I’m here to change the narrative."

Speaking about Kim's new love flame with SNL star, Kanye added: "I'm not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I'm not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home."

He further narrated that he has faith in God that he will return home to his wife and children, stating the separation is the act of devil.

"If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is ok,' he said, 'but when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Britney Spears' 'low-key' Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids

Inside Britney Spears' 'low-key' Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids
Gigi Hadid out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

Gigi Hadid out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner

New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner
Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy headed down ‘dark future’: expert

Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy headed down ‘dark future’: expert
Meghan Markle’s PR team ‘rushing’ royal to get story out: report

Meghan Markle’s PR team ‘rushing’ royal to get story out: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leading Royal Family ‘to their breaking point’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leading Royal Family ‘to their breaking point’: report
James Arthur weighs in on creating ‘Emily’ single for miscarried daughter

James Arthur weighs in on creating ‘Emily’ single for miscarried daughter
‘Strategic’ Prince William ‘already preparing’ for the crown: report

‘Strategic’ Prince William ‘already preparing’ for the crown: report
Fans attack Royal Family over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaking claims: report

Fans attack Royal Family over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaking claims: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton banning Christmas carol broadcast amid documentary row

Prince William, Kate Middleton banning Christmas carol broadcast amid documentary row
‘Squid Game’ creator talks about Sae-byeok 067 casting: ‘She was it for me’

‘Squid Game’ creator talks about Sae-byeok 067 casting: ‘She was it for me’
Kanye West warns he ‘needs to be home’ with Kim Kardashian: ‘I can be redeemed’

Kanye West warns he ‘needs to be home’ with Kim Kardashian: ‘I can be redeemed’

Latest

view all