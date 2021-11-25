 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

The supermodel was seen leaving a photo shoot with her younger sister, Bella Hadid/File footage 

Gigi Hadid was snapped out and about weeks after Zayn Malik's alleged altercation with her mother, Yolanda.

The supermodel was seen leaving a photo shoot with her younger sister, Bella Hadid, in New York City on Monday.

Gigi kept it casual with a bold, bright-red Versace jumpsuit, layered over a black turtleneck and a black beanie. 

Earlier in a statement, Gigi said and Zayn will do what is best for their daughter, Khai.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," her rep said about the couple's daughter. "She asks for privacy during this time."

On the other hand, according to TMZ, Zayn was charged with harassment for allegedly shoving Yolanda into a dresser, "causing mental anguish and physical pain."

He ultimately pleaded no contest to four charges of "harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose."

More From Entertainment:

New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner

New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner
Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy headed down ‘dark future’: expert

Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy headed down ‘dark future’: expert
Meghan Markle’s PR team ‘rushing’ royal to get story out: report

Meghan Markle’s PR team ‘rushing’ royal to get story out: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leading Royal Family ‘to their breaking point’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leading Royal Family ‘to their breaking point’: report
James Arthur weighs in on creating ‘Emily’ single for miscarried daughter

James Arthur weighs in on creating ‘Emily’ single for miscarried daughter
‘Strategic’ Prince William ‘already preparing’ for the crown: report

‘Strategic’ Prince William ‘already preparing’ for the crown: report
Fans attack Royal Family over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaking claims: report

Fans attack Royal Family over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaking claims: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton banning Christmas carol broadcast amid documentary row

Prince William, Kate Middleton banning Christmas carol broadcast amid documentary row
‘Squid Game’ creator talks about Sae-byeok 067 casting: ‘She was it for me’

‘Squid Game’ creator talks about Sae-byeok 067 casting: ‘She was it for me’
Kanye West warns he ‘needs to be home’ with Kim Kardashian: ‘I can be redeemed’

Kanye West warns he ‘needs to be home’ with Kim Kardashian: ‘I can be redeemed’
Justin Timberlake ‘eagerly awaiting’ with ex Britney Spears: source

Justin Timberlake ‘eagerly awaiting’ with ex Britney Spears: source
Offbeat biopic 'Aline' panned by Celine Dion siblings

Offbeat biopic 'Aline' panned by Celine Dion siblings

Latest

view all