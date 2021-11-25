Gigi Hadid out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

The supermodel was seen leaving a photo shoot with her younger sister, Bella Hadid/File footage

Gigi Hadid was snapped out and about weeks after Zayn Malik's alleged altercation with her mother, Yolanda.



The supermodel was seen leaving a photo shoot with her younger sister, Bella Hadid, in New York City on Monday.



Gigi kept it casual with a bold, bright-red Versace jumpsuit, layered over a black turtleneck and a black beanie.

Earlier in a statement, Gigi said and Zayn will do what is best for their daughter, Khai.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," her rep said about the couple's daughter. "She asks for privacy during this time."

On the other hand, according to TMZ, Zayn was charged with harassment for allegedly shoving Yolanda into a dresser, "causing mental anguish and physical pain."

He ultimately pleaded no contest to four charges of "harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose."