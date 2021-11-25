Paris Hilton sets temperature soaring with new Bora Bora honeymoon photo

American socialite Paris Hilton has left fans smitten with her new honeymoon photo from Bora Bora.

The 40-year-old, that tie the know with Carter Reum earlier in the month is taking an elaborate vacation in the South Pacific island.

The newlywed are currently staying at hotel Conrad Bora Bora Nui - 'a blissful and luxurious resort' also a part of the Hilton hotel chain founded by her grandfather Conrad Hilton in 1919.

In Paris' new photo, the diva was seen wearing a leopard print bikini top with a palm print sarong. Paris positioned a few colourful flowers in her hair and paired her look with a black duster.

Take a look:



