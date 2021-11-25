'The Late Late Show': Lady Gaga reveals she sported bulletproof gown on Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony

Lady Gaga sported bulletproof gown at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony

Lady Gaga stopped by The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert and shared some eye-opening insight into her dress which she wore to President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

During the interview, Gaga also detailed her role in House of Gucci and her collaboration with Tony Bennett.

While speaking about the inauguration, she said, “It was one of the proudest moments I have ever had as a musician and a performer”.



She also revealed that her gown was bulletproof. “Yeah there was a bulletproof vest sewn into the dress,” Gaga told Colbert.

Gaga also spoke about her commitment to method acting in House of Gucci, and her collaboration with Bennett.

The duo is nominated for five Grammy Awards, including for Record of the Year for “I Get a Kick Out of You” and Album of the Year for Love for Sale.

The pair’s musical special, An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, will air on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. During her appearance on The Late Late Show, Gaga previewed the special with a clip of them performing “Anything Goes.”



