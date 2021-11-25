Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall signs with Harry Styles' management for solo career

Jade Thirlwall has allegedly signed with Harry Styles’ management company after former Little Mix band mate Jesy Nelson’s departure.

The 28-year-old signed with Full Stop Management which also manages Lizzo, Mark Ronson, and Saweetie and is linked to the success of the former One Direction star.

It is pertinent to mention that the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker enjoyed huge success as he got global chart topping songs and Grammy nominations with his two solo albums.

He has since then launched his own acting career and founded his own beauty brand called Pleasing.

Regarding Jade's move an insider told The Sun: "Jade had a series of meetings with Full Stop Management earlier this year and she's now signed on the dotted line.

"They think she is going to be a huge star, just like Harry has become after One Direction went on hiatus.

"Jade has bags of ideas for her solo music and she's already recorded some amazing songs that have impressed industry bosses.

"As well as music she is putting plans into motion for more TV appearances and there is no doubt she can become a mega-star in her own right.

"Jade is still incredibly close with her Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards and they're all supporting each other's moves behind the scenes.

"It's going to be a really exciting time for all three of them.'"