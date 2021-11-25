 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall signs with Harry Styles' management for solo career

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Little Mixs Jade Thirlwall signs with Harry Styles management for solo career

Jade Thirlwall has allegedly signed with Harry Styles’ management company after former Little Mix band mate Jesy Nelson’s departure.

The 28-year-old signed with Full Stop Management which also manages Lizzo, Mark Ronson, and Saweetie and is linked to the success of the former One Direction star.

It is pertinent to mention that the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker enjoyed huge success as he got global chart topping songs and Grammy nominations with his two solo albums.

He has since then launched his own acting career and founded his own beauty brand called Pleasing.

Regarding Jade's move an insider told The Sun: "Jade had a series of meetings with Full Stop Management earlier this year and she's now signed on the dotted line.

"They think she is going to be a huge star, just like Harry has become after One Direction went on hiatus.

"Jade has bags of ideas for her solo music and she's already recorded some amazing songs that have impressed industry bosses.

"As well as music she is putting plans into motion for more TV appearances and there is no doubt she can become a mega-star in her own right.

"Jade is still incredibly close with her Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards and they're all supporting each other's moves behind the scenes.

"It's going to be a really exciting time for all three of them.'"

More From Entertainment:

Raven-Symone to reunite with ‘Cheetah Girls’ co-star Adrienne Bailon in new show

Raven-Symone to reunite with ‘Cheetah Girls’ co-star Adrienne Bailon in new show
Grammy CEO defends nominating Marilyn Manson despite assault accusations

Grammy CEO defends nominating Marilyn Manson despite assault accusations
Thanksgiving 2021: check what stores are open and closed for shopping

Thanksgiving 2021: check what stores are open and closed for shopping
Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year

Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year
Travis Scott spotted for the first since Astroworld stampede

Travis Scott spotted for the first since Astroworld stampede
Benedict Cumberbatch urges people to end toxic masculinity in society

Benedict Cumberbatch urges people to end toxic masculinity in society

Thanksgiving 2021: What it is and why do Americans celebrate it?

Thanksgiving 2021: What it is and why do Americans celebrate it?
'Blinding Lights' dethrones 'The Twist' as all-time No.1 Billboard single

'Blinding Lights' dethrones 'The Twist' as all-time No.1 Billboard single
Paris Hilton sends temperature soaring with new Bora Bora honeymoon photo

Paris Hilton sends temperature soaring with new Bora Bora honeymoon photo
Jared Leto reveals he landed in trouble once over drug dealing

Jared Leto reveals he landed in trouble once over drug dealing

Inside Britney Spears' 'low-key' Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids

Inside Britney Spears' 'low-key' Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids
Gigi Hadid seen out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

Gigi Hadid seen out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

Latest

view all