Thursday Nov 25 2021
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson were 'very close' in most recent outing

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seem to be getting serious as they were spotted in another romantic evening together.

On Sunday the pair was seen grabbing some food at an Italian restaurant.

For the outing, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen donning an all-black ensemble in a maxi leather skirt with gloves and a turtleneck and a baseball cap while her man kept it casual in a jeans and a T-shirt and sneakers.

An insider told People that the couple couldn't help but giggle in each others' presence. 

"They sat very close to each other and Kim kept giggling," the insider said. 

"He was very pleasant and ordered a lot of food for them. They shared several pasta dishes. He had his arm around Kim and they were very flirty. You could tell that Kim had the best time. They very much acted like a couple." 

