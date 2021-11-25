If you dont want to serve your husband, don't get married: Hareem Shah

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah is expressing her views on feminism and Aurat March.

Speaking to Tabish Hashmi in a recent interview, the social media influencer iterated that Islam as a religion has given women rights like no other faith in the world.

"The kind of rights Islam has given a woman, no religion in the world gives it. What are we trying to prove with slogans like 'Mera Jism Meri Marzi'?We've already been given the rights we deserve," said Hareem Shah.

She continued, "However, if we stand up for those women who are wronged then that is better. A woman should not be stopped from working, attaining education or choosing her life partner."

Speaking about the Aurat March slogans that promote women who 'refuse' to 'serve' their husbands, Shah added: "Feminists these days say things like 'Khana Khud Garam Karlo' if you don't want to serve your husband, then you should not get married because your husband is like your God. If you don't listen to him, you will be damned."

