 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

If you dont want to serve your husband, don't get married: Hareem Shah

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

If you dont want to serve your husband, dont get married: Hareem Shah
If you dont want to serve your husband, don't get married: Hareem Shah

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah is expressing her views on feminism and Aurat March.

Speaking to Tabish Hashmi in a recent interview, the social media influencer iterated that Islam as a religion has given women rights like no other faith in the world.

"The kind of rights Islam has given a woman, no religion in the world gives it. What are we trying to prove with slogans like 'Mera Jism Meri Marzi'?We've already been given the rights we deserve," said Hareem Shah.

She continued, "However, if we stand up for those women who are wronged then that is better. A woman should not be stopped from working, attaining education or choosing her life partner."

Speaking about the Aurat March slogans that promote women who 'refuse' to 'serve' their husbands, Shah added: "Feminists these days say things like 'Khana Khud Garam Karlo' if you don't want to serve your husband, then you should not get married because your husband is like your God. If you don't listen to him, you will be damned."

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list

Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week: report

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week: report
Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'

Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'
Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khan's birthday party

Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khan's birthday party
Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'

Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar'

Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar'

John Abraham gets emotional as he recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house

John Abraham gets emotional as he recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house
AR Rahman's daughter amazes with spiritual singing at Dubai Expo 2020

AR Rahman's daughter amazes with spiritual singing at Dubai Expo 2020
Maya Ali lashes out on 'barbaric' lawyers, appeals PM Imran Khan to cancel their license

Maya Ali lashes out on 'barbaric' lawyers, appeals PM Imran Khan to cancel their license

Aymen Saleem lauds co-star Ayeza Khan's professionalism on set: 'I've learnt alot'

Aymen Saleem lauds co-star Ayeza Khan's professionalism on set: 'I've learnt alot'
Sanam Saeed wants to work with this Bollywood superstar in India

Sanam Saeed wants to work with this Bollywood superstar in India

Latest

view all