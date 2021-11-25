Jennifer Lopez sends adorable Thanksgiving wish to fans, watch here

Jennifer Lopez sent an adorable video message to fans as she gleefully wished her fans a happy Thanksgiving on Instagram.

The Hustlers actor, who is currently busy in shooting of her upcoming film The Mothers, posted a clip on the photo sharing app on November 25.

In the video, J Lo can be seen enjoying the snowfall as she looked cute in a black jacket and a beanie.

Excited to see her family, the 52-year-old singer captioned the video, “I’m #OnMyWay home after wrapping here in Smithers, Canada for #TheMother to see my familia and cocos for Thanksgiving. I love you all.”

The On The Floor hit-maker is playing a deadly female assassin who struggles to protect her daughter as she is on the run from dangerous men.



The film, director by Niki Caro, is expected to hit theatres in late 2022.