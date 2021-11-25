 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause wins hearts as she spends a day with homeless

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wins hearts as she spends a day with homeless

Chrishell Stause, the star of Netflix reality show "Selling Sunset", on Wednesday volunteered  with a charity that hosted a Thanksgiving for the homeless of Loss Angeles.

"This is a cause close to my heart and I feel like speaking on it helps dismiss the conventional stereotype some people have of who these people are," she wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture.

She added, "The pandemic has forced so many people into a place they never thought they would be. Losangelesmission.org is linked in my stories if you are fortunate enough to be able to help others who aren’t."

She lost both of her parents Ranae Stause and Jeff Staus almost one year apart.

The tragedy happened around her separation and divorce from her husband Justin Hartley.

They both died from lung cancer almost one year apart — her mother Ranae died in July 2020, and Jeff, her adoptive father, in April 2019.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the news of her mother's death and shared several photos.

In the season 4 of Selling Sunset  Stause reflected on what a hard year 2020 had been for her.

 "2020 has been the year of amazing highs and incredible lows," she said.


More From Entertainment:

Halle Berry says she was inspired by her children to direct 'Bruised

Halle Berry says she was inspired by her children to direct 'Bruised

We have to shut up and listen: Benedict Cumberbatch on toxic masculinity

We have to shut up and listen: Benedict Cumberbatch on toxic masculinity

Future King Prince Charles' low popularity worries royal expert amid Queen's health concerns

Future King Prince Charles' low popularity worries royal expert amid Queen's health concerns
The Weeknd marks ‘Starboy’ anniversary with new music video

The Weeknd marks ‘Starboy’ anniversary with new music video
North Korean man given death sentence for watching ‘Squid Game’

North Korean man given death sentence for watching ‘Squid Game’
Billie Eilish takes a thoughtful route to celebrate Thanksgiving

Billie Eilish takes a thoughtful route to celebrate Thanksgiving
Jennifer Lopez sends adorable Thanksgiving wish to fans, watch here

Jennifer Lopez sends adorable Thanksgiving wish to fans, watch here
Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler leaves fans divided with his bare-chested snap

Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler leaves fans divided with his bare-chested snap
Gwen Stefani heads to Blake Shelton’s home state to celebrate Thanksgiving

Gwen Stefani heads to Blake Shelton’s home state to celebrate Thanksgiving

Sophie Turner targets at Joe Jonas’ ‘purity ring’ on ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

Sophie Turner targets at Joe Jonas’ ‘purity ring’ on ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’
Jessie J steps out for concert performance hours after miscarriage news

Jessie J steps out for concert performance hours after miscarriage news
Courteney Cox spotted on dinner date with Johnny McDaid in Malibu

Courteney Cox spotted on dinner date with Johnny McDaid in Malibu

Latest

view all