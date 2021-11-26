 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Carrie Underwood celebrates 2021 Thanksgiving with a getaway to Disney World

By
HAHiba Anjum

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Carrie Underwood celebrates 2021 Thanksgiving with a getaway to Disney World
Carrie Underwood celebrates 2021 Thanksgiving with a getaway to Disney World

Lyricist and songwriter Carrie Underwood surprises her children with a fun-filled trip to Disney World for the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend.

The singer shared a peek into her festive holiday over on Instagram and also included some candid snaps from The Happiest Place On Earth.

Carrie Underwood celebrates 2021 Thanksgiving with a getaway to Disney World

The post also had pictures of the duo’s five children with their backs to the camera and even included a snapshot of the decedents they splurged over during their trip.

Carrie Underwood celebrates 2021 Thanksgiving with a getaway to Disney World

The post even contained a caption that read, “Got to spend some much needed family time recently in Orlando!!! We rode lots of rides, ate lots of sugar, smiled a million smiles and made a million memories!!!”

“These years, with our boys, we’ll never get back…to see the wonder and excitement on their faces is priceless! We already can’t wait to go back! Thanks, @waltdisneyworld for existing!”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Jana Kramer marks first Thanksgiving without her kids: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Jana Kramer marks first Thanksgiving without her kids: ‘I’m heartbroken’
Pictures: Celebrities kick-off 2021 Thanksgiving preparations

Pictures: Celebrities kick-off 2021 Thanksgiving preparations
Eminem hits 33 million followers on Instagram

Eminem hits 33 million followers on Instagram

Sophie Wessex leaves fans proud as she channels her inner queen at royal awards dinner

Sophie Wessex leaves fans proud as she channels her inner queen at royal awards dinner
Jessie J moves audience with emotional performance after suffering from miscarriage

Jessie J moves audience with emotional performance after suffering from miscarriage
Taylor Swift, Kanye West added in Grammys nominations after late expansion: report

Taylor Swift, Kanye West added in Grammys nominations after late expansion: report
Lacey Chabert asks fans to pray for her nephews as her older sister dies at 46

Lacey Chabert asks fans to pray for her nephews as her older sister dies at 46
GMB director Erron Gordon gets hero's farewell as he leaves ITV for Piers Morgan’s show

GMB director Erron Gordon gets hero's farewell as he leaves ITV for Piers Morgan’s show
'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause wins hearts as she spends a day with homeless

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause wins hearts as she spends a day with homeless

Halle Berry says she was inspired by her children to direct 'Bruised

Halle Berry says she was inspired by her children to direct 'Bruised

We have to shut up and listen: Benedict Cumberbatch on toxic masculinity

We have to shut up and listen: Benedict Cumberbatch on toxic masculinity

Future King Prince Charles' low popularity worries royal expert amid Queen's health concerns

Future King Prince Charles' low popularity worries royal expert amid Queen's health concerns

Latest

view all